Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Update

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 505,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 3.5 %

MMC traded up $6.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,149. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

