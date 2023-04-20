Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.
Matador Resources Price Performance
Matador Resources stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.53.
Insider Transactions at Matador Resources
In other news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
