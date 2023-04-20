Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,297,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,245,000 after buying an additional 273,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matador Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
