McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.23. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.31. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

