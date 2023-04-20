ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Announces GBX 0.60 Dividend

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ME Group International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ME Group International stock opened at GBX 136.13 ($1.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £514.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,187.09 and a beta of 1.37. ME Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Thursday.

