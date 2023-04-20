MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
MediaTek Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday. MediaTek has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.
About MediaTek
