MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MediaTek (OTCMKTS:MDTKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

MediaTek Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDTKF opened at $7.30 on Friday. MediaTek has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Get MediaTek alerts:

About MediaTek

(Get Rating)

Read More

MediaTek Inc researches, develops, produces, and markets integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. It provides multimedia, computer peripherals oriented, consumer-oriented, and other application ICs. The company offers products for smartphones, such as MediaTek Helio chipsets; octa-core and quad-core system-on-chips (SoC); 32-bit chipsets; and SOCs for Google Mobile Service Express.

Receive News & Ratings for MediaTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.