Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.61. 1,857,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,628. The stock has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

