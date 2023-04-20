Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

MDT traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.86. 1,373,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

