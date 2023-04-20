Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

A number of analysts have commented on SMIZF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

