Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

MERC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MERC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter worth $590,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

