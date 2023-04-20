Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in March

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE MCY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 177,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,173. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mercury General by 26.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 471.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 7.4% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

