MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.29. MeridianLink shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 7,408 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,585.00 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 57.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 739,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 269,965 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $14,546,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

