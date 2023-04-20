Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Merus Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.26 on Monday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $984.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 539,669 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

