Metal Achieves Market Cap of $81.28 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal’s system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it’s distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

