Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE MTAL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 192,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,326. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

