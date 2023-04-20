Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of Metro stock remained flat at $55.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.82. Metro has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

