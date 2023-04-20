MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,690 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock valued at $16,729,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

