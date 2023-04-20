MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,845,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,256,000 after buying an additional 375,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,697,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after buying an additional 169,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,213. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

