MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases 22,923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,578,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.53. 138,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $35.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.