MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

MGO Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $38.16. 4,107,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,104,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $58.73.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

