MGO Private Wealth LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 235,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,799. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

