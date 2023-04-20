MGO Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MGO Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %
PFE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 3,284,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,315,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Insider Activity at Pfizer
In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
