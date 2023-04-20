Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 54,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.29%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

