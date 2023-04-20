Mina Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $659.52 million and approximately $31.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,024,296,653 coins and its circulating supply is 887,268,754 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,024,260,652.8400393 with 887,180,481.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.75088183 USD and is down -11.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,446,221.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

