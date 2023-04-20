MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

MIND Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

MIND Technology stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

About MIND Technology

(Get Rating)

See Also

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.