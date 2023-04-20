Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 173,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 305,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

