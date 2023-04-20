Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 333,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.44. 145,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

