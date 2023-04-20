Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.