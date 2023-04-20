Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.06. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

