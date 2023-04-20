Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 953 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $79.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

