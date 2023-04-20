Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

