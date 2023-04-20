Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 842 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

