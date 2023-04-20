Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

