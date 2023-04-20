Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $11.88 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bentley Systems worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,652 shares of company stock worth $5,819,992. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.77. 338,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,762. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

