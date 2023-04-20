Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.16% of Upwork worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Upwork by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,738 shares of company stock worth $701,495. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

