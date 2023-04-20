Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,268 shares during the period. Workday accounts for 2.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $41,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after acquiring an additional 524,701 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Stock Performance

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 362,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $224.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.