Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.26. 148,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,850. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

