Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

