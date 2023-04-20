Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.52% of IMAX worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX Stock Down 1.6 %

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,660. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

