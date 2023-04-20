Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,310,000 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.21% of Logistics Innovation Technologies worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

LITT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 200,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,547. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

