Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 1,460,969 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460,969 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE JWSM remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Thursday. 1,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,241. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

