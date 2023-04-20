Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 34,400 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.83. 609,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,393. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

