Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.57% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 840.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 5,641.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,831 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 627,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,095. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.