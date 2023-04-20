Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 15.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

