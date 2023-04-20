Mizuho Securities USA LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

