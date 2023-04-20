Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $11.51 Million Stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,446 shares during the period. DHC Acquisition comprises 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 2.98% of DHC Acquisition worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHCA stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

