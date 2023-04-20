Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,700 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.71% of GigCapital5 worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at GigCapital5

In other GigCapital5 news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 154,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,607,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,495,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

GigCapital5 Profile

NYSE GIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. GigCapital5, Inc. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.06.

(Get Rating)

GigCapital5, Inc, a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.