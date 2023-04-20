Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) by 922.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,885 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.91% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,321,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 1,001,673 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 487,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 169,685 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 433,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Stock Performance

Shares of STRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

