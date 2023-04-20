Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMI. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 41,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

