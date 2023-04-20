Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.30% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kernel Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,269,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 748,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Price Performance

KRNL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,149. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

