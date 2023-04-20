Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.97. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,756,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,756,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,337 shares of company stock worth $73,055,832. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

